Madison Co. Republicans meet for annual Reagan Day Dinner

JACKSON, Tenn.–Hundreds of local Republicans met for the Madison County Republican Party’s 2020 Reagan Day Dinner, Friday night.

The event started with the Madison County Republican Women silent auction.

Congressman Mark Green was the keynote speaker along with Congressman David Kustoff.

Candidates for U.S. Senate, Dr. Josh Gapp and Dr. Manny Sethi also spoke at the event.

“I think its so important to be in a political party today. You look at what our opposition stands for. Some of the things, 40 years ago you wouldn’t say out loud. You wouldn’t say you are a socialist, you wouldn’t say, you wouldn’t let unborn children after being born, die. So we need someone to stand up,” said Larry Lowrance, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party.

Organizers say the Reagan Day Dinner is one of the largest annual fundraisers for the Madison County Republican Party.