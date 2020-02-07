Mugshots : Madison County : 02/06/20 – 02/07/20

1/16 Sheena Robertson Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/16 Alecia Crisp Failure to appear

3/16 Brandon Baligrosky Assault

4/16 Brandy Dorris Violation of probation



5/16 Brian Henry Violation of probation

6/16 Colton Alexander Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment

7/16 Conrad Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/16 Hugh Starks Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/16 John Weddle Schedule VI drug violations

10/16 Kontravis Bond Violation of probation, driving while unlicensed

11/16 Kurtis Williams Disorderly conduct

12/16 Lathan Gilbreath Failure to appear



13/16 Paul Bates Violation of community corrections

14/16 Renardo March Violation of probation

15/16 Vondetto Clements Identity theft

16/16 Winston Murphy DUI, evading arrest, leaving the scene of accident

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/06/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/07/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.