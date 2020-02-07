Mugshots : Madison County : 02/06/20 – 02/07/20 February 7, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Sheena Robertson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Alecia Crisp Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Brandon Baligrosky Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Brandy Dorris Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Brian Henry Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Colton Alexander Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Conrad Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Hugh Starks Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16John Weddle Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Kontravis Bond Violation of probation, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Kurtis Williams Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Lathan Gilbreath Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Paul Bates Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Renardo March Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Vondetto Clements Identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Winston Murphy DUI, evading arrest, leaving the scene of accident Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/06/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/07/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest