Trial rescheduled for Nashville officer charged with murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The trial date for a white Nashville police officer charged with fatally shooting an armed black man from behind has been postponed.

Court records show that 25-year-old Andrew Delke’s trial was originally set for March 16, but prosecutors requested a continuance after they hired a new expert witness who had a scheduling conflict.

The trial will now begin June 22.

Delke has pleaded not guilty to charges he shot and killed Daniel Hambrick from behind as Hambrick ran from officers during a foot chase in 2018.

Delke’s attorney has said the officer acted in line with his training. Prosecutors argue Delke had other alternatives.