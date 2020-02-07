Warren for president team member visits Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — With Democrat Mike Bloomberg opening an office in the Hub City, Jackson continues to draw the interest of presidential candidates.
Friday, Jamilah Lemieux, a supporter of Sen. Elizabeth Warren for President made a stop in east Jackson at Lane College.
Her stop was a part of her Historically Black College and University tour.
Lemieux spoke to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members and other students at the Cyber Cafe.
The Democrats come together for a debate Friday where each will try to catch the attention of voters.