Warren for president team member visits Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — With Democrat Mike Bloomberg opening an office in the Hub City, Jackson continues to draw the interest of presidential candidates.

Friday, Jamilah Lemieux, a supporter of Sen. Elizabeth Warren for President made a stop in east Jackson at Lane College.

Her stop was a part of her Historically Black College and University tour.

Lemieux spoke to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members and other students at the Cyber Cafe.

The Democrats come together for a debate Friday where each will try to catch the attention of voters.