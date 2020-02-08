Englewood hosts daddy-daughter tea for preschool girls

JACKSON, Tenn. — The bond between fathers and daughters was celebrated at a special event Saturday.

The Preschool Ministry at Englewood hosted a special daddy-daughter tea for all preschool girls and their dads.

Little girls enjoyed activities like making princess tiaras, a hula hoop contest and karaoke.

“We kind of realized that there is not many events like this for preschool girls and their dads ranging from the ages of one to pre-k. A lot of older kids do but not preschoolers, and we wanted preschoolers to still have that time with their dads, good quality time where we can just have fun,” said Madison Bland, preschool volunteer coordinator.

Organizers say this is the first annual daddy-daughter tea for Englewood’s Preschool Ministry.