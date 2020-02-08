Mother, six children dead in Mississippi house fire

CLINTON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a mother and her six children have been killed in a house fire in central Mississippi.

Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge told local news outlets the fire happened early Saturday around 12:30 a.m. in Clinton, which is outside Jackson, Mississippi.

Blackledge says the victims ranged in age from 1 to 33.

A city official says the father tried to rescue the family and was later hospitalized with burns, smoke inhalation, cuts and bruises.

The victims’ names weren’t immediately released.

The state Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.