Pop-up bake shop offers Valentine’s sweets

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business hosted a Valentine’s bake shop this weekend.

Garner Blue Shop in downtown Jackson put together a pop-up shop inviting other local businesses like JC Cakes Bakery and Retro Coffee Bar for the love day pop-up bake shop.

Customers were able to purchase treats like macaroons, cake-sicles, covered Oreos and even coffee.

“Owning the shop, it’s fun to have special events so obviously Valentine’s Day is next week and this is kind of a fun little event to get people into the shop and getting some treats,” said Lisa Garner, owner of Garner Blue Shop.

“This is the second time I had the opportunity to come and set up so I kind of brought the sweets portion of it for the day, so I have got a couple different items set up here and available for purchase,” said Jessica Childress, owner of JC Cakes Bakery.

Iced cookies and cake jars were also sold at the pop up shop.