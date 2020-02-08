TBI investigates house fire; Camden man charged with first degree murder

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with Carroll County fire and law enforcement agencies, has resulted in the arrest of a Camden man on a charge of first degree murder.





On Saturday, TBI Special Agents arrested 33-year-old Jason Mark Mills and charged him with one count of First Degree Murder.

Special Agents responded to a fire call at a residence on South Spruce Street in Bruceton around 1 a.m. Saturday, along with multiple other agencies. When first responders arrived, they found the body of a deceased individual inside the home.

During the course of the investigation into the fire and the death, Agents developed information that identified Jason Mills as the individual responsible for the death of the victim. He was booked into the Carroll County Jail and is currently being held without bond.

The victim’s body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy and confirmation of identification.