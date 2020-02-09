Community joins to celebrate ‘revival weekend’ at local church

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church held a special event Sunday.

People from the community came out to All Nations Church of God to celebrate ‘revival weekend’.

Those in attendance celebrated with music, worshiping with another and came together joining in prayer.

“The service today is focused on the spirit of revival bringing people back to God. People that have fallen away from God, have lost their way in God, and we want to see people get refreshed, redeemed, rekindled, stirred up in the things of the spirit of God,” Pastor Emmanuel Simmons said.

Revivalist Elfer Jay Boyd also spoke at the service.