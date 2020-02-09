St. Mary’s Manor residents treated to Valentine’s Day program

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special Valentine’s Day program was hosted by the Jackson Exchange Club Sunday.

It’s all for the residents at St. Mary’s Manor.

“We have a party for the residents every year as a part of the community service just to kind of liven up their Valentine’s and hopefully have some fun,” said Steve Sopcak, Jackson Exchange Club member.

“We really do appreciate it. Everybody is having a good time. You hear that good music going on? So we are looking forward to it,” said resident Nancy Farr.

Residents got to enjoy some delicious treats and a live band.

“We have had some people dance, you can see them singing along to some of the songs that they play. Just being able to be around each other and smile and have a good time,” Sopcak said.

Residents said that they enjoyed the party.

“Different organizations come and do things with us and we do things ourselves. We have things to do and we have a fun place. You know, we are not just old, we are young at heart,” Farr said.

During the party, prizes were handed out to the residents of the facility.

Members with the Jackson Exchange Club say a Valentine’s program is held every year for the residents.