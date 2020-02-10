JFD firefighters recognized for their service to the department

JACKSON, Tenn.–Three local firefighters are recognized for their service.

Gerry Thompson, James Dugger and Mack White were recognized as the first three African American firefighters to join the Jackson Fire Department.

The recognition was part of the annual retirement and awards ceremony for the fire department at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

All three say the recognition is an honor.

“Well after 52 years, it’s nice somebody still had us on their mind,” said Firefighter Mack White of the Jackson Fire Department.

“Well, being that this is Black History Month it’s important to us because we view each other as pathfinders,” said Firefighter Gerry Thompson of the Jackson Fire Department.

Fire Chief Darryl Samuels says four firefighters will retire this year and were recognized for their years of service during the ceremony.