JPD: One injured in late night shooting

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson Police Department confirmed to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News one person was injured in a shooting late Monday night.

According to investigators, they were called to Locust Lane off North Highland Avenue just after 10 p.m. Investigators also said one person was shot and was taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation by the Jackson Police Department.

