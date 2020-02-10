Lady Bulldogs preparing for conference tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Union women’s basketball team already has their eye on the Gulf South Conference tournament, and they are raising their level of play because of it.

After Saturday’s win over Delta State, Union clinched a spot in the conference tournament. The Lady Bulldogs have now also won 5 straight games, putting them at 19-4 overall and 13-2 in conference play.

Union will compete in a pair of road games this Thursday and Saturday, and will return home to face Lee University next Thursday night.