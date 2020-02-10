Mugshots : Madison County : 02/07/20 – 02/10/20

1/51 Brandi Johnson Shoplifting/theft of property

2/51 Amar Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/51 Amyauah McFadden Driving while unlicensed

4/51 Arnez Freeman Driving under the influence



5/51 Brooke Davis Driving under the influence, speeding, violation of implied consent law

6/51 Carlos Badillo Hitchhiking

7/51 Christa Brown Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

8/51 Christopher Barnes Simple domestic assault



9/51 Christopher Baker Failure to comply

10/51 Dallas Jones Theft over $1000, failure to appear

11/51 Darnishia Curry Vandalism

12/51 Deanna Marise Theft over $1000



13/51 Denaric Bates Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/51 Derrion Cozart Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

15/51 Destinie Graves Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

16/51 Donald Maben Failure to comply



17/51 Douglas Lochbaum Stalking, harassment, violation of order of protection

18/51 Dustin Ramey Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of accident, reckless driving, violation of implied consent law

19/51 Esmael Soto Violation of order of protection

20/51 Franklin Yelverton Violation of probation



21/51 Franshesta Watkins Aggravated domestic assault

22/51 Javaughn King Simple possession/casual exchange, violation of probation

23/51 Javen McLemore Violation of community corrections

24/51 Javion Mayo Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, carrying weapons on school property, evading arrest



25/51 Jerry Talley Driving on revoked/suspended license

26/51 Jirah Gregory Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

27/51 John D’ambrosio Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony

28/51 John Olsen Failure to appear



29/51 Jordan Underwood Theft under $1000, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

30/51 Julia Smith Disorderly conduct

31/51 Kellen Lyles Simple domestic assault

32/51 Kelly Clemons Violation of probation



33/51 Marquell Dailey Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony

34/51 Martavious Moore Schedule VI drug violations

35/51 Martez Ayers Aggravated assault, vandalism

36/51 Misty Weatherspoon Driving on revoked/suspended license



37/51 Natasha Kinniburgh Failure to appear

38/51 Nigel Ross Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

39/51 Raheem Payne Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

40/51 Rickeem Gibson False reports, misuse of 911



41/51 Scott Campbell Vandalism

42/51 Shanna Ferguson Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles

43/51 Steven Simmons Unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing

44/51 Taliak Jones Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



45/51 Tiffany Rucker Shoplifting/theft of property

46/51 Timothy Campbell Failure to appear

47/51 Timothy Collins Simple domestic assault

48/51 Toni D’ambrosio Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



49/51 Vanessa Miller Theft of property under $1000, simple possession/casual exchange, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

50/51 Victor Bond Failure to appear

51/51 Yolanda Rucker Theft of property under $1000







































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/07/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/10/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.