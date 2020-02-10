Mugshots : Madison County : 02/07/20 – 02/10/20 February 10, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/51Brandi Johnson Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 2/51Amar Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/51Amyauah McFadden Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 4/51Arnez Freeman Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 5/51Brooke Davis Driving under the influence, speeding, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 6/51Carlos Badillo Hitchhiking Show Caption Hide Caption 7/51Christa Brown Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 8/51Christopher Barnes Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/51Christopher Baker Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 10/51Dallas Jones Theft over $1000, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/51Darnishia Curry Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 12/51Deanna Marise Theft over $1000 Show Caption Hide Caption 13/51Denaric Bates Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/51Derrion Cozart Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 15/51Destinie Graves Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 16/51Donald Maben Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 17/51Douglas Lochbaum Stalking, harassment, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 18/51Dustin Ramey Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of accident, reckless driving, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 19/51Esmael Soto Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 20/51Franklin Yelverton Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 21/51Franshesta Watkins Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 22/51Javaughn King Simple possession/casual exchange, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/51Javen McLemore Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 24/51Javion Mayo Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, carrying weapons on school property, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 25/51Jerry Talley Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 26/51Jirah Gregory Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 27/51John D’ambrosio Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 28/51John Olsen Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 29/51Jordan Underwood Theft under $1000, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 30/51Julia Smith Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 31/51Kellen Lyles Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 32/51Kelly Clemons Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 33/51Marquell Dailey Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 34/51Martavious Moore Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 35/51Martez Ayers Aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 36/51Misty Weatherspoon Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 37/51Natasha Kinniburgh Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 38/51Nigel Ross Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 39/51Raheem Payne Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 40/51Rickeem Gibson False reports, misuse of 911 Show Caption Hide Caption 41/51Scott Campbell Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 42/51Shanna Ferguson Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles Show Caption Hide Caption 43/51Steven Simmons Unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 44/51Taliak Jones Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 45/51Tiffany Rucker Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 46/51Timothy Campbell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 47/51Timothy Collins Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 48/51Toni D’ambrosio Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 49/51Vanessa Miller Theft of property under $1000, simple possession/casual exchange, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 50/51Victor Bond Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 51/51Yolanda Rucker Theft of property under $1000 Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/07/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/10/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.