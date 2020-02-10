Second graders send Blankets of Hope to the homeless

SHARON, Tenn. — It’s the Week of Kindness at Sharon School in Weakley County.

Second graders wrote Valentine’s notes but they weren’t for each other.

The notes will be paired with a blanket and given to a homeless person at the end of Kindness Week.

“We had already talked about kindness and the things that go along with kindness. I talked to my students about what we can do to reach out to others to show kindness,” said second grade teacher Danielle Vancleave.

On Valentine’s Day, Ms. Vancleave and some of her students will go deliver them in Jackson.

“I’m excited because I get to make some blankets for people who are homeless and the people who are really, really cold,” said second grader Elizabeth Hobock.

But the blankets and notes have a bigger impact to those who are writing them and receiving them.

“We’re getting to draw a picture and write a note for some of the homeless people so that way they’ll know that God blessed them and we care,” said second grader Tristan Phelps.

“I’m going to say in my note that we believe in you, we trust you, everybody cares, and we love you. Jesus has big plans. Jeremiah 29:11,” Hobock said.

The students hope both the blankets and the notes will keep them warm.

Blankets of Hope started in 2016. Their website says all donations go straight to sending blankets to homeless people.