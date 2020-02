Important announcement for WBBJ antenna users

In compliance with the Federal Government frequency reallocation, WBBJ is required to change frequency.

If you get WBBJ over the air using an antenna, you will need to re-scan your television after March 13.

On your remote, go to the menu, then settings, install or channel program and hit start scan.

This automatically finds all available signals.

If you receive us on cable or satellite, you will not need to do anything.