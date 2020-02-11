Jackson State showcasing excellent team basketball

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson State Community College men’s basketball team began the 2019-2020 season on a strong note. The Greenjays rattled off 11 straight wins at the beginning of the year, and since then have improved to 16-3 overall.

This is a unit loaded with offensive weapons, averaging just over 91 points per game. According to head coach Deron Hines, the heart of the Greenjays offensive attack comes from the entire team as a whole.

Jackson State will look to continue this high level of play down the final stretch of the regular season, when they host Volunteer State tomorrow night at 7:30.