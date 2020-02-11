Leaders in Public-Private Partnership are hopeful for new schools

JACKSON, Tenn.–“Our city is facing some financial challenges,” said Hal Crocker with Healthy Community, LLC.

Challenges both city and county officials are aware of which led to concerns over the public-private partnership for Madison Academic High School and Jackson Central-Merry.

City council member Russ McKelvey said the partnership is a complex situation.

Doug Stephenson with the Madison County Commission said it’s important to pose many questions if your spending a large amount of money with this many projects.

At the end of the budget committee meeting Tuesday, members did not come up with an opinion if they should support the partnership or not.

“Well, were going to continue to advocate for better educational opportunities, for the children that live in the older, stressed parts of our city,” said Crocker.

Crocker and Superintendent Ray Washington said they are going to continue to be optimistic.

Earlier Tuesday, Washington said the school board is trying to create more opportunities for the students.

“And that’s why the community redevelopment agency believes in the project, because it’s consistent with their mission,” said Crocker.

In the Education Vision Meeting Tuesday, a debrief of Monday’s work session meeting was discussed.

But those who attended the meeting are hopeful for the Madison County Commission Meeting Friday, where leaders will talk about their role in the partnership.

“Our community leaders have to make some hard choices, and I appreciate that, all we can do is, you know state the case for how important for what we’d like to see accomplished is,” said Crocker.

The Jackson-Madison County School System has been pursing the public-private partnership for the city and county for 2 years.