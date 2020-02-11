‘Little Free Library’ donated to a local children’s hospital

JACKSON, Tenn.–Doctors visits at a local children’s hospital will be a little less scary due to a new addition.

The Jackson-Madison Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, donated a ‘Little Free Library’ to the Ayers Children’s Medical Center.

Children can choose a book to read and keep with them during their doctor visit.

Little Free Library is a non-profit organization that inspires a love for reading.

“Well, we hope that it will make their doctor’s visit a little more comfortable,” said Jane Bynum, Vice State Chairman of Little Free Library.

This is the second Little Library to be donated in Jackson, the other was given to Green Fog in Downtown Jackson.