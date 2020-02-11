Mugshots : Madison County : 02/10/20 – 02/11/20

1/11 David Wheeler Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations

2/11 Danricus Holliman Harassment

3/11 Glennard Herndon Failure to appear, aggravated assault

4/11 Adolphus Boddie Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/11 Carilum Brooks Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

6/11 Christopher Deem Simple domestic assault, assault

7/11 Christy Ann Smith Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/11 Johnny Moling Possession of methamphetamine



9/11 Josephine Mackey Possession of stolen property, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/11 Lucritia Robinson Failure to appear

11/11 Monta Garland Failure to appear























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/10/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/11/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.