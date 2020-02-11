Mugshots : Madison County : 02/10/20 – 02/11/20 February 11, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/11David Wheeler Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11Danricus Holliman Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11Glennard Herndon Failure to appear, aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Adolphus Boddie Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Carilum Brooks Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11Christopher Deem Simple domestic assault, assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11Christy Ann Smith Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Johnny Moling Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Josephine Mackey Possession of stolen property, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11Lucritia Robinson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11Monta Garland Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/10/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/11/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest