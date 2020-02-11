Officials rescue man saving pets in floodwaters

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Emergency teams had to rescue someone who ventured into floodwaters last night.

Hardin County EMA Director Melvin Martin says a man walked about a half mile to his house through waist deep water yesterday to rescue his cat and dogs.

By time someone called 911 it was dark and the man was still in the house as he decided to not go back out.

Martin asks you to please not walk or drive through the floodwaters.

“Don’t try to drive through the water and don’t even try to walk through this floodwater. It’s dangerous. You don’t know what’s out there,” Martin said.

The river is still expected to rise another four to five feet.