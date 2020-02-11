Red Tie Society holds annual breakfast

JACKSON, Tenn. — The American Heart Association of West Tennessee held their annual Red Tie Society breakfast on Tuesday morning.

The breakfast was held at the New Southern Hotel in downtown Jackson and featured a speech from a heart disease survivor, as well as speeches from various members.

The Red Tie Society is a group of donors who help raise money to fight heart disease, which is the leading killer of Americans.

The breakfast is focused on networking and sharing ways to help increase awareness of the disease.

“While we’re together, we’re definitely going to talk about why we fight and why we need to raise awareness around heart disease. Because it is the number one killer of all people,” American Heart Association for West Tennessee regional director Christy Futrell said.

The group featured current politicians, community leaders and more.