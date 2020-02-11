Selmer police chief indicted in cell phone investigation

SELMER, Tenn. — According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Selmer Police Chief Neal Burks is charged with official misconduct and theft under $1,000.

This started back in December when District Attorney General Mark Davidson asked the TBI to investigate after a cell phone seized by the Selmer Police Department went missing.

On December 17, the TBI executed a search warrant at Chief Burks’ home and found the cell phone inside his son’s bedroom closet.

While at the home, agents discovered Burks’ son, Michael, had property belonging to a TBI agent and Michael Burks was refusing to return it.

On December 18, Selmer police conducted a traffic stop on Michael and recovered the property.

Michael Burks was arrested and charged with one count of theft of property and two counts of tampering with evidence.

On Monday, Chief Burks was booked into the McNairy County jail and released on a $5,000 bond.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to the Selmer mayor and the city aldermen. However no one wanted to comment.

Chief Burks is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Thursday morning in McNairy County.