Union City police investigate assault at convenience store

UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Union City Police Department is investigating a report of an assault that involved a pistol at 3 J’s convenience store on East Reelfoot Avenue in Union City, according to a Union City police report.

Union City police say they received the reference of an alleged assault by a suspect named Robert Williams, aka Mac Pooh, of Union City around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the report.

Williams is described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall, around 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and a mole on his nose, according to the report.

Witnesses say he was last seen leaving in a newer model silver and black four-door sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion or Chevrolet Impala, according to the report.

The report says the dispute started after one of the victims attempted to sell a Ford Mustang to Williams.

The victim said Williams hit him repeatedly with the pistol and his hand, according to the report.

The second victim, who was a witness was also was also hit, according to the report.