UTM Black Student Association hosts forum on threats of white supremacist violence

MARTIN, Tenn.–The University of Tennessee at Martin Black Student Association held a forum Tuesday night on threats of white supremacist violence.

A panel with UTM faculty and staff met at the University Center in order to explore solutions after an incident last November just before Thanksgiving.

University Chancellor Keith Carver says a white supremacist group attempted to circulate flyers on the UTM campus advocating violence against black people.

Carver called the flyers “racist” and “disgusting.” They met to hear both sides including how students and Carver felt.

“A lot of our black students were scared and fearful for our lives when the stuff happened because we were like, say someone else came on campus and God forbid more drastic than the flyer, so we just want to know, how does UT Martin want the black students on campus to, you know, further the safety net on campus,” said President of Black Student Association, Kaylyn Bailey.

Both university leaders and students say good conversations can happen with discussions like this and create a close-knit community.