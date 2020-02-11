Weakley County resident falls victim to phone scam

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Weakley County resident fell victim to a telephone scam after being convinced they were a Publishers Clearing House winner.

On February 10, the caller claimed the victim had won and a vehicle and other prizes would be delivered by 3 p.m. the following day.

The victim sent $1500 to an address in Missouri after being told the money would cover the cost of shipping and taxes.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department wants the public to be aware of this incident and encourages people to talk to older members of their family to make them aware of these types of scams.

Once the money is sent it is almost impossible to get back.