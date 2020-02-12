Agency approves leases for public-private partnership schools

JACKSON, Tenn. — The next steps are being taken to go through with the public-private partnership to build two new schools in Jackson.

Wednesday the Community Redevelopment Agency approved the lease for both Madison Academic Magnet High School and Jackson Central-Merry High Schools.

This way, the CRA can build the schools and the city and county will pay rent.

The full bodies of the city council and county commission still need to vote on the project and everything has to be signed and approved by the end of March.