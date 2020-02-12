Colleges to offer dual enrollment for high school students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Your high school student may be eligible for dual enrollment classes.

Wednesday, students at North Side High School and South Side High School learned how they can take college classes and earn credits while still in high school.

Jackson State Community College, University of Memphis at Lambuth, UT Martin and Tennessee State University all gave their pitches on Wednesday to the students.

The best part: It may even be free for qualifying students.

“This helps them to make good use of the time while they are in high school,” said North Side High School Counselor Kendra Smith. “There’s a grant from the state of Tennessee that helps to finance the tuition part of the courses, and so we want to make sure our students have been exposed to the opportunities that exist for them.”

Enrollment will be through the schools during their guidance sessions for next year.