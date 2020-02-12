Crash leading to truck fire closes Interstate 40

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are working to clear a major crash on Interstate 40 that occurred around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The accident took place near Law Road between exits 93 and 94 westbound.

At least two semis are involved, including a tractor-trailer that caught fire.

Traffic has been blocked since the incident, and authorities expect the delay to continue until at least 3:30 p.m.

Multiple fatalities are being reported at this time.

Traffic is being rerouted to exit 101 westbound.