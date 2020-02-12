Fatal I-40 wreck backs up traffic for miles

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–It’s been several hours after an accident Wednesday morning on I-40. Investigators told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News the crash involved 2 semi trucks.

Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner said the crash took place at mile marker 93.8 on Interstate 40 near the Law Road exit in east Madison County.

Turner said the crash caused a wall of fire and billowing smoke that could be seen for miles.

Eastbound traffic along the interstate was then stopped for an extended amount of time as firefighters battled the blaze and crews worked to clear the scene.

“A long time,” said driver Phamikia Savage.

“We were sitting in traffic for 45 minutes,” said driver Bill Gray.

“I think I was in traffic probably about an hour and 40 minutes, because my time I was supposed to make it home was about 3:35, so now I won’t be home until about 5:30,” said Savage.

“I felt like I was finally glad to get somewhere, we was sitting still like, just creeping along for 45 minutes plus,” said Gray.

“My co-worker was ahead of me, so she told an 18-wheeler carrying some fruit, I guess it had an accident,” said Savage.

An accident, investigators said involved multiple fatalities.

One person was sent to a local hospital.

Investigators said they are in the process of notifying the victims’ families.

The interstate reopened around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.