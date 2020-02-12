Lane College hosts author for read-in

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College was the host for educator and author Juanita Austin on Wednesday.

Austin brought her African-American literature read-in to the Cyber Cafe on the Historically Black College’s campus.

Austin, a Lane graduate, was born and raised in Haywood County and attended public schools.

She holds multiple degrees and is a family researcher and historian.

She has documented over 3,000 maternal and paternal family members.

Her maternal great-great-grandfather, Shadrach Thomas, was born enslaved and remained enslaved for 37 years.

“I’m hoping that not only will they will help me celebrate my family history, but they will begin to research their family history,” Austin said.

Titled “Walking Forward into the Past,” Austin is writing a book about her maternal great-great-grandfather and other family members.