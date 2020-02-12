Lane looking to build confidence before conference tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Lane men’s basketball team has been focusing on building momentum during the final stretch of the regular season.

The Dragons picked up a key conference win at home earlier this week against LeMoyne-Owen, helping them snap a 4 game losing streak. Lane will wrap up the regular season over the next few weeks with 4 games remaining on the schedule, 2 of those games against teams sitting towards the top of the SIAC conference standings.

This Saturday night, they will continue conference play on the road at Spring Hill College.