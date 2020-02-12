Man charged in fatal house fire in court, victim identified

BRUC

ETON, Tenn.– A community is mourning the death of a woman allegedly killed by her husband over the weekend.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed Wednesday that Ryan Mills, 29, died in a Saturday morning fire at her Bruceton home.

Her husband, Jason Mills, is charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Court documents say Jason Mills admitted to strangling his wife before setting a fire inside a trash can in the home.

As the court case begins, residents in Bruceton have decorated mailboxes and streets in town with purple bows in Ryan Mills’ memory.

Similar bows are also outside businesses in Camden, including the salon where Ryan Mills worked.

Jason Mills is scheduled to undergo a mental evaluation pending a next court date.