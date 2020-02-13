2 injured in Union City shooting Wednesday night

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Union City police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that injured two men.

According to a news release, officers were responding to a report of gunshots on Nash Street around 10 p.m. when two men were found at Reelfoot Marathon on South Miles Avenue with gunshot wounds.

The release says the men were identified as Keith Anderson and Donnie Douglas, both from the Jackson-area.

Police say both men were taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City. One of the men was treated and released.

The second individual was taken to the Med in Memphis, according to the release.

Police later determined the shooting happened in the parking lot of EastGate Village Apartments.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union City Police Department at (731) 885-1515 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 885-8477.