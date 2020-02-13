BREAKING: JMC School Board member submits resignation to board

JACKSON, Tenn.–A member of the Jackson-Madison County School Board has announced he’s stepping down.

School board member Morris Merriweather submitted his resignation Thursday evening at the monthly school board meeting. Board chairman James Johnson read from a letter Merriweather had given to him. The letter stated the resignation would be effective immediately.

