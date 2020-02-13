Clarke leads Grizzlies to a 111-104 win over Trail Blazers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Brandon Clarke matched his career high with 27 points, Ja Morant had 20 points and nine assists and the Memphis Grizzlies went into the All-Star break with a 111-104 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

De’Anthony Melton and Jonas Valanciunas scored 12 points each. Valanciunas added 18 rebounds.

Clarke connected on 12 of 14 shots as Memphis won its second straight and 15th in the last 19 games.

CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 23 points, and Damian Lillard added 20 despite shooting 7 of 19 from the field before leaving with 3:22 left with a right groin injury.