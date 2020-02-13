First Lady Maria Lee visits Dream Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — The First Lady of Tennessee visited a local nonprofit organization Thursday.

The Dream Center invited First Lady Maria Lee to learn about their Jackson program

It’s all on behalf of her initiative “Tennessee Serves,” which she works to highlight nonprofits and their impacts across the state.

“I think it’s great. The government can’t do everything, and so we need nonprofits like the Dream Center to fill in the gaps, and they are doing a wonderful job in helping women and children come off the streets and get out of homelessness and become self-sufficient,” Lee said.

Women who have been helped by the Dream Center also shared their stories during Lee’s visit.