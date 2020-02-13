Local elementary schools hosts STEM career fair

SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. — They may still be in elementary school, but students at one school got a look at some careers that could interest them.

Scotts Hill Elementary School hosted a STEM career fair for students.

STEM is an acronym for the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

Discussion of STEM-related programs has become a presidential priority because too few college students are pursuing degrees in these fields.

“We want to excite them about what they’re learning. We hope that they have a little bit more knowledge about what they might want to be when they grow up,” Dana Robins, third grade math and science teacher, said.

The fair also had a “touch a truck” program and in-class presentations.