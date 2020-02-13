Mugshots : Madison County : 02/12/20 – 02/13/20 February 13, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Dejavon Harris Schedule VI drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Altama Davis Custodial interference, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Bryan M Clayton Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Christian Hillard Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Christopher Brian Stedman Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Courtney Bush Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Jasmine Simmons Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Jaylen D Anderson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Jesse Smith Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Luteika Tyrus Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Michael Bills Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Nykela Chalmers Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Selina N Lowery Leaving the scene of accident Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Shannon Christopher Violations of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Tanner Chapman Schedule IV drug violations, DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Tyler Robertson Aggravated robbery Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/12/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/13/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest