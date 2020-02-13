Mugshots : Madison County : 02/12/20 – 02/13/20

1/16 Dejavon Harris Schedule VI drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/16 Altama Davis Custodial interference, failure to appear

3/16 Bryan M Clayton Theft over $1,000

4/16 Christian Hillard Aggravated domestic assault



5/16 Christopher Brian Stedman Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/16 Courtney Bush Violation of community corrections

7/16 Jasmine Simmons Failure to appear

8/16 Jaylen D Anderson Failure to appear



9/16 Jesse Smith Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations

10/16 Luteika Tyrus Violation of community corrections

11/16 Michael Bills Harassment

12/16 Nykela Chalmers Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/16 Selina N Lowery Leaving the scene of accident

14/16 Shannon Christopher Violations of conditions of community supervision

15/16 Tanner Chapman Schedule IV drug violations, DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

16/16 Tyler Robertson Aggravated robbery

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/12/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/13/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.