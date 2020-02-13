Tennessee’s First Lady visits local non-profit organization

JACKSON, Tenn. – The First Lady of Tennessee visits a local West Tennessee non-profit organization.

The Dream Center invited First Lady Maria Lee to learn about the program in Jackson.

And it is all on behalf of her initiative “Tennessee Serves” through which she works to highlight non-profits and their impact across the state.

“I think it’s great. The government can’t do everything and so we need non-profits like The Dream Center to fill in the gaps and they are doing a wonderful job in helping women and children come off the streets and get out of homelessness and become self-efficient,” said Lee.

Women who have been helped by The Dream Center also shared their stories.