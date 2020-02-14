“Axe your Ex” for Valentine’s Day at local axe throwing spot

JACKSON, Tenn.–If you need to blow off a little steam for the Valentine’s weekend, one business has you covered.

Norseman Axe Throwing is holding an ‘Exes and Axes’ event in the Hub City.

If you bring a photo of your ex, the business will put it on one of their boards for you to throw axes at!

“Another thing we are doing is bring a picture of your ex, throw it up on the board. What better way to mend a broken heart?” said owner, Matt Greear.

Norseman Axe Throwing is located on East Chester Street and online booking is available.