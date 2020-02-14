Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 suspects in home invasion

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. — The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying two suspects believed to have assaulted a woman during a home invasion on Mt. Lebanon Road in Decaturville.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says the home invasion happened around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators say one of the suspects in the home invasion is around 6-feet tall, muscular build and has a tattoo on his lower right arm, while the other is shorter and thinner, according to the release.

Investigators say the suspects were wearing all black, wearing masks and gloves, according to the release.

Investigators say one of the suspects assaulted a woman in the home, causing multiple injuries.

The suspects may have a connection to a burglary at Daisy Mart in 2019, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 852-3703.

The release says the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction.