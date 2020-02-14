Freed Hardeman getting back to winning ways

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Overall, it’s been quite the season for the Freed Hardeman men’s basketball team.

Under first year head coach Drew Stutts, the Lions have come alive in the 2019-2020 season, completely heading in the opposite direction compared to last year’s 7-23 finish.

This year it’s been a different story. Already 14-7, Freed Hardeman is third in the American Midwest Conference standings with just 6 games left in the regular season.

They’ll look to bounce back from Thursday’s loss this weekend, when they host Williams Baptist on Saturday.