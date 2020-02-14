Local students distribute blankets to area homeless

JACKSON, Tenn.–WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News previously told you of some kind students working on a special project. Friday, the student’s finalized their work.

Second graders at Sharon School handed out 24 blankets to homeless people in Jackson, each with a personalized note from a student.

Students distributed the blankets at Area Relief Ministries as part of their ‘Week of Kindness’.

“It’s great for our kids to realize that they are able, even though they are in second grade, they are able to help other people and spread kindness in their acts,” said teacher Danielle Van Cleave.

The project was part of the non-profit, ‘Blankets of Hope’ that was started in 2016.