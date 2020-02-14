Mugshots : Madison County : 02/13/20 – 02/14/20

1/29 Bunnie Dickerson Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/29 Africa Jackson Aggravated domestic assault

3/29 Albert Robinson Violation of probation

4/29 Alexander Diaz Simple domestic assault



5/29 Cody Hall Burglary

6/29 David Brown Failure to appear

7/29 Daylon Ballard Violation of community corrections

8/29 Derrick Darling Violation of probation



9/29 Fransheta Watkins Violation of order of protection

10/29 Gabrielle Jackson Violation of probation

11/29 Herman James Simple domestic assault, schedule VI drug violations

12/29 Jarron Marshall Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



13/29 Jason Stanford Aggravated rape, aggravated sexual battery

14/29 Jeff Buchanan Violation of probation

15/29 Jeremy Thompson Schedule VI drug violations, prohibited weapons

16/29 Jerry Webb Burglary



17/29 Jonathan Burke Theft under $1,000, vandalism

18/29 Joseph Brown Violation of community corrections

19/29 Kelley Adams Violation of probation

20/29 Kevin Smothers Unlawful drug paraphernalia



21/29 Latoya Woodson Aggravated domestic assault

22/29 Maurice Pugh Shoplifting

23/29 Melisa Townsend Violation of probation

24/29 Nancy Person Theft over $1,000, driving on revoked/suspended license



25/29 Ryan Mills Driving on revoked/suspended license

26/29 Seth Nichols Violation of community corrections

27/29 Stevie Harper Violation of community corrections

28/29 Tierney Gilliam Aggravated assault, domestic violence



29/29 Tristan Jones Aggravated domestic assault



























































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/13/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/14/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.