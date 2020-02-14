Mugshots : Madison County : 02/13/20 – 02/14/20 February 14, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/29Bunnie Dickerson Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/29Africa Jackson Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/29Albert Robinson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/29Alexander Diaz Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/29Cody Hall Burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 6/29David Brown Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/29Daylon Ballard Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/29Derrick Darling Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/29Fransheta Watkins Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 10/29Gabrielle Jackson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/29Herman James Simple domestic assault, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 12/29Jarron Marshall Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 13/29Jason Stanford Aggravated rape, aggravated sexual battery Show Caption Hide Caption 14/29Jeff Buchanan Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/29Jeremy Thompson Schedule VI drug violations, prohibited weapons Show Caption Hide Caption 16/29Jerry Webb Burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 17/29Jonathan Burke Theft under $1,000, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 18/29Joseph Brown Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 19/29Kelley Adams Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 20/29Kevin Smothers Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 21/29Latoya Woodson Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 22/29Maurice Pugh Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 23/29Melisa Townsend Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 24/29Nancy Person Theft over $1,000, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 25/29Ryan Mills Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 26/29Seth Nichols Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 27/29Stevie Harper Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 28/29Tierney Gilliam Aggravated assault, domestic violence Show Caption Hide Caption 29/29Tristan Jones Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/13/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/14/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest