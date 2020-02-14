Theft reported at Haywood Co. fire station

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of multiple items from the South Hatchie Fire Department in Haywood County.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says the thefts happened sometime between February 4 through February 13.

Items taken from the fire department include two chainsaws, a lawn mower key, gas containers, green/grey air compressor and a county mobile radio, according to the post.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 772-6158 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.