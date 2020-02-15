Four charged in 2015 Hickman County homicide

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into the 2015 homicide of a Columbia man has resulted in the indictment of four Middle Tennessee individuals on multiple charges, including first degree murder and aggravated kidnapping, according to a news release.



At the request of 21st District Attorney General Kim Helper, TBI Special Agents began investigating the homicide of Paul ‘JR’ Hayward, who was found shot to death on the side of Highway 230 in Hickman County on December 27, 2015.

The victim’s vehicle was found the following day at a bar located in Columbia.

During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that indicated that Mr. Hickman had been the target of a planned robbery attempt, and that Lyndsey Barnes, Jamie Swarthout, Mustafa Slater and Tramell Sparkman were the individuals responsible for his death.

On February 5, the Hickman County Grand Jury returned indictments against those four individuals.

All four were served with the charges this week.