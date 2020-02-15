Four people convicted following major opioid distribution

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say four people have been convicted in a Tennessee federal court of illegally distributing more than 11 million prescription opioid pills.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Knoxville says Sylvia Hofstetter was convicted of charges including racketeering conspiracy and drug conspiracy.

Three other defendants were convicted of maintaining a building where drugs were involved.

Prosecutors say millions of tablets of oxycodone, oxymorphone and morphine generated more than $21 million of revenue for four Knoxville-area clinics.

The drugs sold had a corresponding street value of $360 million.

The defendants face up to 20 years in prison when they are sentenced.