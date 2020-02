JACKSON, Tenn.–The sounds of romantic songs filled the air in downtown Jackson.

The Jackson Symphony held its Valentine’s themed concert, titled ‘All You Need is Love.’

Musicians played well known songs from both pop and classical genres, such as Tchaikovsky’s ‘Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture’ and ‘All I Ask of You.’

The concert also featured soloists Fowler and Emily Yokum Black and the UT Martin chorus.