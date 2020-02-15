Local motorcyclists take Sweetheart Ride

JACKSON, Tenn. — Motorcycle enthusiasts spread a little love this weekend.

The Golden Circle Hog Chapter and Bumpus Harley-Davidson put together the Sweetheart Ride Friday.

Hog Chapter Director Jimmy Craig says the event is a great way to have fun while riding motorcycles out in the cold weather and celebrating Valentine’s Day at the same time

“We will take a nice scenic drive through the country side and go to a little restaurant up in Trenton, Tennessee and eat and then we will come back for a drawing here,” Craig said. “They will be giving away a door prize at the dealership here, a couple bottles of wine and dinner meal, dinner ticket and a couple of gift cards.”

This is the first Sweetheart Ride and Craig says he hopes to make this an annual event.